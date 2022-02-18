MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department says it’s seeing a surge in the number of children infected with the rotavirus in the Mid-South.

A total of 13 cases have been confirmed.

Six of those cases are Shelby County residents between the age of six months and 2 years old.

The other 7 cases are residents of other states who sought treatment in Shelby County. The health department says the cases are not connected.

The rotavirus, which is not the same as the coronavirus, has been around for a very long time, and a vaccine already exists.

Health officials say the number of cases began spiking at the beginning of February.

The symptoms of rotavirus can be severe resulting in vomiting, diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain and loss of appetite.

The most severe cases require hospitalization.

The virus can remain infectious on surfaces and objects for weeks, or even months.

The health department says you can help prevent the spread by washing your hands after changing your child’s diaper, or after helping them use the restroom.

Shelby County Health Department director Dr. Michelle Taylor says vaccination is the best way to prevent rotavirus infection and parents should check their child’s vaccination records and make sure it’s up to date.

Babies should receive all three doses of the rotavirus vaccine before they reach the age of 8 months.

Dr. Taylor says the vaccine is highly effective at preventing the most severe symptoms, including fever, abdominal pain, and dehydration.

The vaccines are available at the Shelby County Immunization Clinic on Jefferson Avenue and at all Satellite Public Health Clinics.