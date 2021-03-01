Several Memphis community centers to reopen Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis said several of its community centers will reopen on Monday after being closed due to the pandemic.

Bert Ferguson, Cunningham, Douglass, Gaisman, Hickory Hill, Orange Mound, Pine Hill and Whitehaven community centers will be opened weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Classes and programs will be offered, but free play will not. Those who visit must adhere to the Covid guidelines which includes wearing of face masks and social distancing.

Senior centers and the rest of the community centers will reopen in the next couple of weeks.