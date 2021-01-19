Several charged in connection with carjacking pregnant woman in downtown apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pregnant woman came face- to- face with young carjackers. The bold crime happened downtown Friday night, at the Crescent Bluffs Apartments.

Memphis Police have charged 23-year-old Victoria Robinson and four juveniles with carjacking and possession of a firearm. The charges stem from a violent crime downtown Friday night.

According to the police report, a pregnant woman was sitting in her car in the parking lot of the Crescent Bluff Apartments when she noticed four individuals “walking suspiciously around the complex.”

The woman told police after she exited her car and was standing by the passenger door, someone approached her and demanded her car keys. She also told police one of them had a black handgun and another held a can of pepper spray.

According to the victim, she heard one of the suspects “cock” the pistol and demand her keys, purse and everything else she had. The victim handed over her possessions and then told them “she was visibly pregnant,” and then she walked away.

The suspects fled in her 2013 Mercedes Benz but were spotted the following night and stopped in the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shop at the Pyramid. In addition to Victoria Robinson, police apprehended a 17-year-old male and two 16-year-old females and a 15-year-old female.

Here’s a list of the following charges:

A 17-year-old male was charged with carjacking and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

A 16-year-old female was charged with carjacking and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

A 16-year-old female was charged with carjacking and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

A 15-year-old female was charged with carjacking and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Police also found a 9mm pistol with the serial number scratched off.

No one answered the door at the Cypress Bluff Apartments leasing office, and we were unable to locate anyone who knew Victoria Robinson. According to police, Robinson waived her right to counsel and admitted to her involvement in the carjacking.

The carjack victim was not injured.