Several charged after dangerous traffic violations on Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several people are facing charges after a series of dangerous traffic incidents, on Summer Avenue, late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

It all began just after 9 p.m. at the AutoZone on Summer Avenue, between Waring Road and Berclair Road.

Memphis police say they were called out because of reports of drag racing in the business’ parking lot.

When officers arrived, they spotted a GMC Sierra driving recklessly with three men in the bed of the truck.

Officers detained the driver, Jason Castor, and charged him with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. He is expected in court July 13.

Then, officers were driving on North Graham, heading towards Summer Avenue when they spotted a four door car doing donuts in an intersection.

Police stopped the car and found Eduardo Mondragon-Perez and Adam Hall inside.

Perez allegedly told officers he was heading to Walmart and did a u-turn in the intersection to avoid another vehicle.

Officers say they smelled marijuana coming from the car, spotted a small grinder and scale in the console of the car and found an amber colored wax, later to be determined as marijuana, in an iPhone box.

Perez told police the items were Hall’s.

Hall was taken into custody and sent to 201 Poplar. Perez was charged with reckless driving and drug possession.

Around 10:30 p.m., Officers were called back to AutoZone due to more reports of reckless driving in the parking lot.

Officers spotted a truck doing donuts and burnouts in the parking lot. They were able to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Waring and Summer.

Marco Cervantes was identified as the driver and was charged with reckless driving.

Around Midnight, officers were called to a drug violation in the area of Summer Avenue and Perkins Road.

When they arrived, a White Mercedez Benz was doing donuts with vehicles and people surrounding it.

Officers tried to pull the car over but it fled down Summer Avenue.

The car was spotted 20 minutes later at Summer Avenue and Perkins Road. Another officer pulled the vehicle over.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he noticed all four people inside were moving around and digging in their pockets.

The officer smelled marijuana coming from the car, warranting probable cause to search the vehicle.

Officers found an unopened bag of THC Gummies and a white, clear container of THC Wax. All of the people in the car denied the drugs were theirs.

Colby McCraw was identified and showed to have an active warrant in Shelby County for carjacking.