MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several cars caught on fire overnight at the parking lot of Chrysler Dodge.
That location is right across the street from the Wolfchase Galleria Mall.
It’s not clear if the damaged vehicles were for sale.
This is a developing story.
- Crews respond to fire at South Memphis BioEnergy plant
- President Trump now says he supports DACA, wants to make it law
- Man dead after shooting in Downtown Memphis
- Several cars catch fire at local car dealership
- Kentucky State Police: Wanted man believed to be driving vehicle with TN plate