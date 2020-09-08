Five Memphis businesses shut down by Shelby County Health Department for violating health directives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials said they closed down five Memphis businesses that were in violation of health directives.

Inspectors visited 12 businesses and shut down five of them that were in violation, over Labor Day weekend. Health officials reiterated that bars, limited services restaurants, clubs, beer pubs, wine bars, and multi-service vehicles that serve alcohol or beer, shouldn’t be open.

Here is a list of businesses that were closed:

The Indulge Lounge, 5959 Winchester Rd, Memphis 38115

In Love Memphis, 7144 Winchester Road, Memphis TN 38115

DUBAI HOOKAH BAR, 6700 Winchester Rd. Memphis 38115

MENUE CLUB, 6642 Winchester Road Memphis 38115



HEIGHT Lounge, 6813 Winchester Rd. Memphis 38115

Eight other businesses were visited and deemed to be compliant; They are;

LAFAYETTE’s –on Madison, — COMPLIANT THE BLUES CLUB- on Airways Blvd– COMPLIANT SWEET NOSHINGS CANDY STORE—OVERTON SQUARE, ONLY NON COMPLIANCE WAS ALLOWING SELF-SERVICE FROM CANDY JARS and Manager was cooperative for correction. ROBATA RESTAURANT —on Madison Square; –COMPLIANT LOCAL –on Madison Square– COMPLIANT BLOW HOOKAH LOUNGE—Exocet Drive, Cordova–COMPLIANT BAYOU BAR & GRILL—Overton Square— COMPLIANT GOLDEN INDIA RESTAURANT—Overton Square–COMPLIANT