Seventeen arrested on federal drug charges in West Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seventeen people have been charged in federal court with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana into and throughout West

Tennessee, U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant announced Monday.

A DEA investigation was launched in March 2019 in the Jackson, Tennessee area.

Agents seized 106.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 500 fentanyl pills, and an additional 1.25 lbs. of fentanyl and 3.5 grams of heroin.

Investigation revealed that Terry Smith a/k/a “Ali,” a/k/a “Cockeye”, Chief of Security for the Vice Lords street gang, arranged large quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl to be shipped into West Tennessee from Texas and Arizona, prosecutors said. Smith was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service while in TDOC custody at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

Here are the defendants, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday:

Methamphetamine Conspiracy:

• Terry Smith, a/k/a “Ali,” a/k/a “Cockeye”, 33 of Lauderdale County (TDOC

Custody)

• Rodney Ayers, a/k/a “P-Rod,” 47 of Shelby County

• Horace McNeary, a/k/a “HB,” 35 of Henry County

• Brianna Norsworthy, 23 of Calloway County, Kentucky

• -SEALED-

• Dustin Chambers, a/k/a “SNOW,” 35 of Madison County

• Anthony Hines, a/k/a “BYRD,” 41 of Shelby County

• Kayla Henderson, 28 of Shelby County

• Teddy Reed, a/k/a “PT,” 40 of Shelby County

• Jermichael Buggs, 33 of Shelby County

• -SEALED-

• Danielle Cunningham, 35 of Shelby County

• Aerielle Coleman, 31 of Shelby County, and

• James Dumas, a/k/a “DOO DOO,” 45 of Shelby County

Fentanyl Conspiracy:

• Terry Smith, a/k/a “ALI,” a/k/a “COCKEYE”

• Rodney Ayers, a/k/a “P-ROD,”

• Anthony Hines, a/k/a “BYRD,”

• Kayla Henderson

• Teddy Reed, a/k/a “PT,” and

• James Dumas, a/k/a “DOO DOO”

Cocaine Conspiracy:

• Rodney Ayers, a/k/a “P-ROD,”

• Anthony Hines, a/k/a “BYRD,”

• Teddy Reed, a/k/a “PT”

• Jermichael Buggs

• -SEALED-

• Michael Broady, 49 of Shelby County

• -SEALED-

• Tracy Coleman, 49 of Shelby County, and

• James Dumas, a/k/a “DOO DOO”

Heroin Conspiracy:

• Terry Smith, a/k/a “ALI,” a/k/a “COCKEYE

• Rodney Ayers, a/k/a “P-ROD,”

• Horace McNeary, a/k/a “HB,”

• Kayla Henderson,

• Teddy Reed, a/k/a “PT,”

• -SEALED-, and

• James Dumas, a/k/a “DOO DOO”

Marijuana Conspiracy:

• Terry Smith, a/k/a “ALI,” a/k/a “COCKEYE

• Rodney Ayers, a/k/a “P-ROD,”

• Anthony Hines, a/k/a “BYRD,”

• Kayla Henderson

• Teddy Reed, a/k/a “PT”

• Jermichael Buggs

• Michael Broady and

• James Dumas, a/k/a “DOO DOO”

