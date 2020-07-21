Seven wrecks tie up I-55 near Hernando

Image from an MDOT camera on I-55 near Hernando

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven different accidents on Interstate 55 near the Hernando, Mississippi sent several people to the hospital Tuesday, DeSoto County officials said.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said there were five wrecks on northbound I-55 and two on the southbound side, all near the Hernando exit, around 4 p.m.

MDOT says all southbound lanes are blocked as of 4:30. Cameras show a major traffic backup in both directions.

This story is developing and will be updated.