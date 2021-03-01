Seven people shot, killed in Memphis over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least seven people were shot and killed between Saturday and Sunday, and two of those killings happened overnight.

One of the shootings happened at the Prescott Place Apartments in East Memphis just before midnight. Memphis Police confirmed one person was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers have not released any information about the victim or his killer.

Another man was shot and killed in a home on Berkshire Avenue in Nutbush late last night. Authorities have not released any information on this case.

The other deadly shootings happened on Vayu Court in Frayser; South Third Street in Southwest Memphis; Mount Moriah in Hickory Hill; and a double shooting on South Parkway in South Memphis.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.