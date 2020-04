MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven people escaped a house fire in Frayser overnight.

The fire broke out at a home on Saunders Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Even though there was no working smoke alarm, firefighters say everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but investigators say it began inside the home.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.