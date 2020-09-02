ServiceMaster Global Holdings to sell ServiceMaster Brands for $1.5 billion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ServiceMaster Global Holdings, which is headquartered in Memphis, said Wednesday it has reached an agreement to sell its ServiceMaster Brands franchise.

The $1.5 billion transaction is between ServiceMaster and Roark Capital. The deal is expected to close in 30 to 60 days.

“We are thrilled to welcome ServiceMaster Brands to our family,” said Mike Thompson, Managing Director at Roark Capital. “We are excited to partner with the team and support ServiceMaster Brands’ long-tenured and successful franchisees to realize the tremendous growth potential of these brands.”

At the closing of the sale, ServiceMaster Global Holdings will change its name to Terminix and focus on its pest control business. Terminix was founded in Memphis in the 1920s.

The company says ServiceMaster Brands is the largest franchisor in commercial and residential pest control services.

A company spokesperson said about 1,000 people at the downtown headquarters on Peabody Place work for either ServiceMaster GlobalHoldings or Terminix. He said there are no plans at this time to reduce the workforce or relocate employees.