ServiceMaster by Cornerstone helps keep law enforcement safe against COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those we turn to when we need help, getting help themselves. It’s an effort to keep them safe from COVID-19.

On Friday, ServiceMaster by Cornerstone donated thousands of dollars worth of supplies and manpower to decontaminate vehicles for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

“The people on the front lines, putting their lives at risk everyday, do you want to help them to try and stay safe and healthy,” asked Peter Duncanson.

One by one, the patrol cars were sprayed before being thoroughly wiped down.

“They are inside these vehicles seven to eight hours a day and this is their office. It’s an office on wheels for them,” said Jason Bartlett with the sheriff’s department.

They understand the daily risks they take. But they also understand and appreciate the effort to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.