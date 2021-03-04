ServiceMaster Brands relocating from Memphis to Atlanta; some job loss expected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Thursday, ServiceMaster Brands announced it will move its company operations from Memphis to Atlanta.

ServiceMaster Brands says the move will result in some job losses. The company says some employees will be offered the opportunity to relocate to Atlanta, and some functions will continue remotely in Memphis.

“The employee reduction impacts that result from this relocation are expected to be completed by the end of the year,” ServiceMaster Brands said in a statement.

ServiceMaster Brands says company expects to hire at least 50 people in Atlanta in the coming months.

According to a spokesman for Terminix, ServiceMaster Brands was spun off from Terminix last year. The spokesman said Terminix and its employees are remaining in Memphis.

The Greater Chamber of Memphis released a statement on the move:

“The ServiceMaster brand was a great partner to the Memphis business community and many of those individuals that led those efforts are now members of the Terminix team here in Memphis. Terminix was founded in Memphis and we are proud to have them as part of our hometown team.”