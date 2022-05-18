MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The owner of a South Memphis gas station said he’s relieved a man who has been stealing from him for days is behind bars.

Tierre Brown, 30, is accused of breaking into a Valero Station on Airways twice and shoplifting three times in front of employees over a three-day period.

The gas station owner, Mohammed Ali, though, said this month he has made at least a dozen calls to police about Brown.

“How many times? I cannot tell you,” said Ali.

Man leaving store with handful of stolen items

Police said Brown was caught on camera shoplifting over a hundred dollars worth of items from the store May 10-13.

Police report numbers Ali said he has written down over the last two weeks

Ali said in the store’s surveillance video, you can also see Brown grab a package of socks, put them on his feet inside the store, and grab a hat and several items before yelling at the clerk and leaving.

“Candy, drinks, chips. He’s taken a lot of things,” said Ali. “Every time, it cost me $40-$50.”

Investigators said Brown also used his fist to open the business’s front doors, smashed a security window at the counter, and stole twenty lottery tickets.

Ali said the clerk on duty had just locked the doors to take a bathroom break. He said several other people followed Brown inside and also stole from the business.

“My employees are scared, too. This is a problem, too. That’s why for night people. It’s too hot to work here,” said Ali

Ali said Brown was banned from the store a year ago, but he keeps coming back. He said Brown thinks it is okay to steal.

“He says this is my neighborhood, and this is my country. I don’t know,” said Ali

Brown is charged with three counts of theft of property and two counts of burglary of a building.