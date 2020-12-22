Serial robbery suspect accused of pulling gun in latest heist at Berclair Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is wanted by police after he allegeldy pulled a gun inside a Berclair Kroger store and robbed the business.

According to police, the man entered the store located at 4270 Summer Avenue around noon Monday and pointed a gun at an employee. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he fled from the scene on foot.

Authorities said the same man may be responsible for robberies at the Hickory Hill Walmarts and the Raleigh Walmart all within the past month.

The suspect was described as being a 25 to 35 years old, 5’5′ to 5’9″ and 170 pounds. He was seen wearing a light blue face mask, black sweatshirt with white stripes, black pants and black shoes.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.