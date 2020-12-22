Serial robbery suspect accused of pulling gun in latest heist at Berclair Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is wanted by police after he allegeldy pulled a gun inside a Berclair Kroger store and robbed the business.
According to police, the man entered the store located at 4270 Summer Avenue around noon Monday and pointed a gun at an employee. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he fled from the scene on foot.
Authorities said the same man may be responsible for robberies at the Hickory Hill Walmarts and the Raleigh Walmart all within the past month.
The suspect was described as being a 25 to 35 years old, 5’5′ to 5’9″ and 170 pounds. He was seen wearing a light blue face mask, black sweatshirt with white stripes, black pants and black shoes.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
- Biden names additional members of White House senior staff
- Second stimulus check: Financial advisors share tips on how to budget once the money is in your account
- West Point faces worst cheating scandal in decades
- Newsfeed Now: New strain of coronavirus, Country singer surprises fan with new SUV
- Blacks are more likely investigated, disciplined in the Air Force, report finds