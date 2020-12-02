Serial porch pirates targeting homes across city wanted by Memphis police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released images of two suspects they say are responsible for numerous package thefts across the city of Memphis.

According to police, the men have been caught on camera targeting homes daily since at least November 27. One incident happened Saturday in the 1100 block of Colonial Road and the suspects reportedly got away with numerous packages.

Authorities said suspects may be driving a 2005 to 2009 gray Ford Fusion with a sunroof.

If you can help identify the men, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.