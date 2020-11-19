Serial carjacking suspect arrested in Mississippi by U.S. Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in a violent carjacking in Whitehaven.

According to police, thieves lured the victim to the Mill Creek Apartments on Mill Stream Drive Saturday by posing as a girl online. When the victim arrived, two armed men shot him in the hand and stomach before taking his 2020 Chevrolet Camaro.

Two days later, authorities developed Latravious Garrison, 20, as a suspect in the carjacking. The victim positively identified Garrison as one of the men involved, they said.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshald Gulf Coast Regional Task Force arrested Garrison in Southaven, Mississippi in regards to unrelated carjacking charges. He was booked into jail on attempted murder and aggravated robbery charges.

The second suspect has not been identified. If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.