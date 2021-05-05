Senior Medical Center opens in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new health care center for seniors is filling a gap in Orange Mound.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday celebrated the new Dedicated Senior Medical Center on Lamar.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland was at the event. He said what’s great about this center is that it’s bringing hands-on, highly personalized health care directly to the people.

“They see their patients every month, and the doctors have enough time to actually call the patients in between visits and really build a relationship,” Strickland said.

This is the third Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Memphis. The other two opened recently on Quince Road in East Memphis and on East Raines in Whitehaven.