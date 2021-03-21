Sen. Marsha Blackburn visits the U.S. – Mexico border

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R) spent Sunday at the U.S. – Mexico southern border.

In a series of tweets, the senator shared her experience in Pinal County, Arizona, with Sheriff Mark Lamb, saying she was able to get a “firsthand view of how the border crisis is impacting communities.”

Sen. Blackburn’s visit to the southern border comes just days after East Tennessee Congressman Chuck Fleischmann joined other house members during a trip to the southern border in El Paso, Texas.

In a tweet from Sunday’s visit, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said that since President Biden has taken office, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has “already had 40 car pursuits chasing illegal immigrants.”

