Sen. Katrina Robinson pleads not guilty to charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Sen. Katrina Robinson (D-Memphis) has pleaded not guilty as she faces federal charges of fraud and embezzlement involving government programs.

A hearing was held Tuesday for Robinson’s case.

She is accused of stealing more than $600,000 from The Healthcare Institute, a Cordova nursing academy she founded with federal grants, and using it to purchase a Jeep, clothing, wedding and divorce expenses, travel and other charges.

If convicted, Robinson faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, three years

supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.