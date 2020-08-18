Sen. Katrina Robinson appears before judge for hearing Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The case against Tennessee state Sen. Katrina Robinson is moving forward, as she appeared before a judge Tuesday to determine future court dates.

Robinson was indicted on theft and fraud charges connected to her alleged misuse of federal grant money.

Due to COVID-19 the hearing happened virtually but all the key players were present, including Robinson, who’s beefed up her legal team adding additional representation just in the last few days.

No one representing Robinson (D-Memphis) could comment further on Tuesday’s proceedings.

Appearing before a district judge, attorneys got a better idea on the amount of evidence against their client.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s office revealed they have over 20,000 pages of discovery documents.

The next steps in the case will be for Robinson’s attorney to request those documents. He told a judge that motion will be filed by the end of this week.

Robinson is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in federal grant money given to The Healthcare Institute, a nursing school she directed.

Investigators say she received $2 million in grant money meant to for the school but allege Robinson instead used the money on her personal debt, travel, clothes, cars and her family.

According to court documents the investigation started in December 2016, when an anonymous person called the department of health and human services to report that Robinson purchased a Louis Vuitton handbag from them with Healthcare Institute funds.

Last week, the senator entered a plea of not guilty on those charges.

As the case against her moves forward, prosecutors told the judge today they’re preparing for a three to four week trial and anticipate having several out of town witnesses appear.

All parties will return to court in October for an update and to likely start to process of setting trial dates.

If convicted, Robinson faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.



