Sen. Blackburn on the forefront to get Tennessee reopened

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn is working to get Tennessee’s economy restored as health officials continue to battle COVID-19.

“I’m talking to so many business owners,” Sen. Blackburn said. “They’re talking about new protocols they’re using for disinfecting and sanitizing the workplace.”

On Monday, 89 of the 95 counties in Tennessee began allowing restaurants to open their dining rooms to customers.

“Nobody wants to give COVID-19 to somebody else or nobody wants to get COVID-19. So, I think people are going to be smart,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn is on President Trump’s Task Force to get America reopened.

“…I actually think we should give a tax credit to these employers. They’re incurring an enormous amount of expense,” she said.

Blackburn stated she would also like to the United States limit it’s future exposure to foreign interference by taking control of the supply chain of pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and telecommunications.

She hopes to limit exposure to adversaries like China.

Blackburn claims the Chinese hid information leading to a worldwide pandemic.

“…They lied about information. They were not transparent. They made a global pandemic much worse,” she said. “This could have been contained in China had they admitted what was happening and had they let us work with them to contain it in China.”

She’s introducing a bill called the ‘Stop COVID Act.’

If passed, it will give families that experienced loss of life and livelihood the chance to go to court and sue the Chinese Communist Party.

“We want U.S. citizens to have the ability to hold China, the Chinese Community Party legally and financially responsible for what has happened,” Blackburn said.