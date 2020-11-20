NASHVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says the Trump administration should aid President-elect Joe Biden in his transition.
In a statement Friday, the retiring Tennessee Republican said Trump’s team should provide all transition materials, resources and meetings needed to ensure a smooth transition, especially on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Alexander said he hopes the loser of the election will follow Al Gore’s example from 2000 by putting the country first, congratulating the winner and helping him to a good start.
He also said recounts and resolving disputes after a close election are not unprecedented and should reassure Americans that the results are valid.
- Sen. Alexander calls on Trump administration to aid Biden to ‘ensure a smooth transition’
- White House scheduled to hold press briefing
- Trucking industry feeling effects of the pandemic, making adjustments
- Newsfeed Now: CDC recommends no travel for Thanksgiving; no COVID relief package before holiday
- Memphis man indicted after gas station confrontation over driving turns deadly