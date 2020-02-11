Selmer police chief indicted on theft, official misconduct charges

SELMER, Tenn. — The Selmer police chief has been indicted on theft of property and official misconduct charges, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.

According to the agency, Selmer Police Chief Elmer Neal Burks took a cellphone that was being held at the police department.

He was indicted by a McNairy County Grand Jury on Monday and arrested later that day. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

In December, Burks’ son Michael Burks was also charged in the case after the phone that was reportedly stolen by his was located in Michael’s closet.

TBI agents also suggested that Michael Burks had obtained another item that didn’t belong to him and refused to give it back.