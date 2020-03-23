Seen on TV: Companies hiring right now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When so many people have no job to go to, there are companies out there that are hiring right now.

Dollar General announced its plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of next month.

Though some of these jobs may be temporary, they could become permanent.

Walmart is also hiring more than 150,000 people.

Dominos hopes you can join its team in helping to feed America. Open store positions include delivery drivers, pizza makers, customer service representatives and managers.