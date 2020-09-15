Security guard shot at North Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard walking the grounds of the former Goodwill Village Apartments was shot overnight.
The apartment complex is located at 1544 Merton.
Police said the guard was conscious and talking when he was taken to a hospital.
Authorities swarmed the area looking for the shooter, but they don’t know who he is. They’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
