Security guard accused of shooting man in the face charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard was arrested after being accused of shooting a man in the face.

Police said Devin Mitchell was working at the Walgreens on Poplar Avenue in Midtown Saturday night when he asked a man to leave the property. The customer stated he wasn’t going anywhere and then put his hand in the waist of his pants.

Authorities said that’s when Mitchell pulled out a gun and shot the man in the face. Court documents said Mitchell never saw a gun.

The shooting victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Mitchell was charged with second-degree murder.