MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A section of Germantown Road will be closed from Monday morning until late Monday afternoon while crews repair a sewer line.

According to the City of Germantown, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday, a section of Germantown Road, from Poplar Pike to the railroad tracks, will be closed to traffic.

Those traveling in the area should use Southern Avenue and West Street as detour routes.

(City of Germantown)

Officials say the road is expected to reopen late Monday afternoon.