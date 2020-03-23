Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lands in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 20: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. With deaths caused by the coronavirus rising and foreseeable economic turmoil, the Senate is working on legislation for a $1 trillion aid package to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. President Trump announced that tax day will be delayed from April 15 to July 15. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday in an unannounced trip to the country.

The visit comes after the US and the Taliban entered into a historic agreement last month, though there has been repeated violence in the country since then.

During the visit, Pompeo met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for over an hour before meeting with Ghani’s political rival Abdullah Abdullah, who claims he is the president after recent elections, according to the State Department. Those two leaders are expected to meet one-on-one while Pompeo is in the country.

The agreement signed by the US and the Taliban outlines a series of commitments related to troop levels, counterterrorism, and the intra-Afghan dialogue aimed at bringing about “a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”

“This is a hopeful moment, but it’s only the beginning,” Pompeo said at a news conference when the agreement was signed earlier this month. “There’s a great deal of hard work ahead on the diplomatic front.”

The US has begun withdrawing some troops from Afghanistan, part of the initial drawdown to 8,600, a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan announced in early March.

The US has 135 days from the signing of the agreement to reduce troop numbers currently in the country. If the Taliban meet the conditions of the agreement, the remaining US troops are supposed to depart within 14 months.

The conditions that the Taliban are expected to adhere to as part of the agreement are also unclear as defense officials have said that some of those conditions are not being released to the public.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters at the Pentagon earlier in the month that some of the information is detailed in “two classified implementation arrangement documents” developed by the Department of State in consultation with the Department of Defense.

The secrecy surrounding the deal has led some to criticize the agreement for its lack of transparency and the inability to hold the Taliban to account.