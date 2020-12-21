Secret Santa drops antique ring worth thousands into Salvation Army kettle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army of Memphis got a big surprise over the weekend after they learned a ring anonymously donated during their annual Red Kettle campaign is worth thousands of dollars.
According to the Salvation Army, a Secret Santa slipped a plastic bag into one of their kettles in the Germantown area on December 10. Inside was a vintage ring and a note that simply read, “Help the poor.”
Over the weekend, Sissy’s Log Cabin did an appraisal of the ring and confirmed it was worth more than $6,000.
“To the anonymous donor, your gift will change countless lives this Christmas. THANK YOU,” the Salvation Army of Memphis tweeted.
There is still time to donate to the Salvation Army of Memphis this holiday season. If you would like to help, click here.
