Second Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus, ESPN says

(KTVX) — A second Utah Jazz player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN.

Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the new coronavirus, ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said Thursday. Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert tested positive Wednesday, according to media reports.

The NBA on Wednesday suspended its season “until further notice,” saying it will use the time to “determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Jazz says they have tested all members of the team and only one additional player had a positive outcome. Wojnarowski identified the player as Mitchell.

“As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player,” the Jazz said in a statement. “We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward.”

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020