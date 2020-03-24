Second St. Jude employee tests positive for coronavirus

1  of  2
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

The hospital confirmed the case in an email Monday night.

According to the email, the employee works in patient care and tested positive over the weekend.

The hospital said the employee developed symptoms while they were away from work and has not been back to the hospital in 12 days.

The employee is in quarantine and the hospital is working with the Shelby County Health Department to notify people the person may have been in contact with.

