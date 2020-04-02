Second person tests positive for COVID-19 at Kroger Distribution Center

CINCINNATI – JULY 15: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A representative with Kroger confirmed a second person has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kroger Distribution Center in Memphis.

Teresa Dickerson, corporate affairs manager for Kroger, says the associate was asked to self-isolate last Friday after the first case was announced.

The associate is reportedly recovering at home.

Dickerson says they believe the two cases are related.

“We will continue aggressively cleaning and sanitizing the facility,” Dickerson said. “Before entering the building, each associate has their temperature checked as we take additional precautions to keep our associates safe.”