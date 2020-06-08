Warrant issued for second man accused of driving into protesters in Midtown

(photo courtesy Brandon Dill) A photographer captured Beau Albauer’s car as it allegedly drove into a group of protesters on Young Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warrant was issued Monday for a man who police say drove into a group demonstrating on Cooper Street on Friday.

Beau Albauer, 26, faces charges of felony reckless endangerment and reckless driving in connection with the incident, according to a warrant. He is not listed as being in jail custody.

According to witness statements reported by police, Albauer turned onto Cooper from Central Avenue as a group was in Cooper-Young protesting police brutality around 8:40.

No one was hit, but a witness told police he believed Albauer, who was driving a Nissan Juke, sped up and swerved toward him and several others. He was ticketed at the scene for disregarding a red light.

Several people surrounded the car and threw bottles at it, police said. Albauer told police that he continued driving because people were running after him and throwing things at him.

Another man, 18-year-old Anthony Marcuzzo, was charged Sunday with four counts of reckless endangerment for a separate incident during the same demonstration.

Police say Marcuzzo drove into a group of protesters on Young Avenue, dragging a woman who was hanging onto his mirror 20 feet. He was released without bond.

Related Content Driver accused of hitting protesters in Midtown charged, released