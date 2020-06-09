Second man accused of driving into group of demonstrators arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who police said drove into a group demonstrating on Cooper Street on Friday has been taken into custody.

Beau Albauer was booked into the Shelby county Jail early Tuesday morning and charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

According to witness statements reported by police, Albauer turned onto Cooper from Central Avenue as a group was in Cooper-Young protesting police brutality around 8:20.

No one was hit, but a witness told police he believed Albauer, who was driving a Nissan Juke, sped up and swerved toward him and several others. He was ticketed at the scene for disregarding a red light.

Several people surrounded the car and threw bottles at it, police said. Albauer told police that he continued driving because people were running after him and throwing things at him.

A witness disputed that account to WREG and instead said one person threw a water bottle at his car in an attempt to get him to stop from potentially hitting people. The witness also said there were only a few people in the crosswalk and it would not have been possible to “surround” the car.

A warrant was issued for Albauer on Monday. He was arrested several hours later.