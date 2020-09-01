Second escaped inmate captured in Dyersburg

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — Another inmate who escaped from the Dyer County Jail over the weekend has been captured.

Antoine Thomas was located on Lipford Circle in Dyersburg Monday evening after authorities received a tip, the U.S. Marshals said.

Thomas was taken to the hospital to get treatment for injuries sustained during the escape and then to the Dyer Count Jail.

Thomas, Michael Deshon Bolden and Jashawn Branch reportedly over powered a correctional officer on August 30, scaled a 16-foot razor wire fence and escaped. The sheriff’s office says evidence left behind at the scene suggests they were cut by the fence as they made their escape.

Branch was apprehended a short time later.

Bolden is still at large. If you see him call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS (8477).