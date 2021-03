FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis announced the second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be available at the Pipkin Building starting Monday.

The dose will be available Monday through Wednesday.

To schedule an appointment, visit http://covid19.memphistn.gov. Residents without internet access or who need assistance in scheduling online can call 901-222-7468 (SHOT) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.