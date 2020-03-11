Body of second missing boater recovered in Tennessee River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second body of an unidentified boater was recovered Wednesday morning in the Tennessee River, weeks after a man and two teenagers were reported missing near Pickwick Dam last month.

The body of a John Doe was found near Shiloh Military Park at 8 a.m., state wildlife officials said.

Another body was found Tuesday, about a mile away. Neither body has been identified by authorities, but both were sent to the medical examiner’s office in Memphis for autopsy and positive ID.

On Feb. 22, 43-year old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys in a 20-foot bass boat went through the Pickwick Dam during a fishing tournament. The three were last seen in a picture taken above the dam that Saturday, between 8 and 8:30 a.m.

State officials have declared the search a recovery mission.