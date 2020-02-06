Second arrest made in Walmart Market shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second person has been arrested after shots were fired at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Hickory Hill on Tuesday.

James Smith, 40, is facing three charges after Memphis Police said he exchanged fire with another man inside the store.

According to police, Smith was inside the store around 5:40 p.m. when he was punched in the face by William Hubbard. Smith pulled out a gun and began firing the weapon at Hubbard and the man he was with.

He then continued to follow and shoot at Hubbard as the other man ran to the back of the store. Hubbard was eventually struck in the leg with a bullet.

All suspects fled from the scene by the time police arrived.

Memphis Police said that because Smith is a convicted felon, he can't have a gun, even if he was defending himself.

Police arrested William Hubbard on Wednesday for filing a false police report. Hubbard reportedly told police he was shot at an In/Out Market on Lamar Avenue but later changed his story.

Smith is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Memphis Police said this is still under investigation, and anyone with information on the Walmart incident should call them or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.