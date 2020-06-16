Search warrant execution leaves neighborhood uneasy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living in the Glenview area are feeling uneasy after loud bangs and a large law enforcement presence in the area early Tuesday morning.

Darel Johnson came home when he saw photos of the enforcement on Facebook.

“Checking on in, making sure they good,” he said of his mother and niece, 3. “What happened today happened out of the blue. I wouldn’t think it would happen close to home,” he said.

The FBI said its agents served a search warrant on a home on Foster Avenue. Neighbors reported hearing loud bangs as early as 4:30 a.m.

“When I heard it I thought the transformer had exploded,” Janice Perry said.

“They busted in doors,” said the woman who identified herself as the grandmother of the FBI’s target. “They said they looking for, I don’t know, my daughter said TVs and computers.”

But she said they didn’t find much and only took some cell phones.

“They doing too much. Whoever they looking for they not looking for y’all but they think they are,” the grandmother said.

“I’ve known them since they were children. I think of them as my grandchildren. They’re not bad kids. I don’t know what’s going on,” said Perry of the teenagers who live at the home that was searched.

The FBI confirmed it did not make any arrests, leaving neighbors with mixed emotions, especially in a time where excessive force is being questioned.

“Maybe next time if they didn’t need that much force they will not use it,” one man said.

“That’s their job. That’s how they do their job,” Perry said.

“They could’ve knocked on the door and got in but they bust in all their doors. Then they gotta get that fixed. Just costing my daughter money, for what?” the grandmother said.

WREG asked the FBI if officials could confirm whether they knocked before entering the home. They would not comment. Agents did say homeowners can file claims for property damaged during the execution of a search warrant.

