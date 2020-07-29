Search for missing Florida mother, daughter last seen outside Memphis comes to an end in Nebraska

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The search for the Florida mother and daughter last seen a week ago has come to an end.

On Wednesday, the St. Pete Police Department tweeted that Alexis Jolly and her mother Angela Jolly made their way to Nebraska last week. Angela Jolly reportedly had a medical emergency on Wednesday and died.

Alexis Jolly called her family to let them know that Angela had died and she was okay.

We learned today that Alexis Jolley & her mom Angela Jolley drove to Nebraska last week.

This morning Angela had a medical episode, was transported to an Omaha hospital and died. Alexis was w/ her mom and contacted relatives to let them know that her mother died & she is safe. pic.twitter.com/RhkaHQLFa2 — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) July 29, 2020

It’s still unclear why the pair took off in the first place or why they went to Nebraska.

Detective Kevin Haemmelmann said Angela Jolley was supposed to be at work Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m. When she wasn’t, her supervisor called police to report her missing.

Detectives responded to the Jolleys’ residence where they conducted an emergency ping order to locate the women’s phones. The devices were both found inside the house.

Related Content Vehicle of missing Florida mom, daughter last seen in Memphis area Video

At 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Haemmelmann said Angela and Alexis were spotted on camera outside their home cleaning out the car and loading the dogs in it. Haemmelmann said the mother and daughter then drove to a drive-through ATM at GTE Financial.

Angela was captured on camera at the ATM making a withdraw and moving things around in her bank account.

At 11:29 a.m. that same day, the vehicle was captured on camera just outside Valdosta, Georgia heading northbound on Interstate 75.

At 4:35 p.m., their car was captured heading west on Interstate 20 toward Alabama.

At 7:23 p.m., it was seen on Highway 82 in Columbus, Mississippi. Haemmelmann said somewhere between there and Memphis, Tennessee the vehicle stopped for the night.

The last time their vehicle was spotted was Friday as it exited Mississippi and entered Tennessee just south of Memphis on Interstate 55.

Haemmelmann had the following message for Angela and Alexis:

“We are not looking to bring you back, we are not looking to tell anybody where you are. What I need you to do if you are out there is to call me and tell me you are okay so we can stop searching.”