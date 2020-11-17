Search continues Tuesday in Cheatham County for missing 9-year-old Jordan Gorman

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search continues Tuesday in Cheatham County for Jordan Gorman, the 9-year-old boy at the center of a statewide AMBER Alert.

An Endangered Child Alert had been issued Sunday for Jordan after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the boy’s parents reported him missing from their Joelton home along Valley View Road.

Jordan Gorman (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The TBI said law enforcement search teams scoured the heavily-wooded area near the home Sunday afternoon into Monday, but found no sign of Jordan. The agency then issued an AMBER Alert Monday morning, citing “new information and growing concern about the well-being” of Jordan.

Residents in the area of Valley View Road have been urged to walk their property during daylight hours and search anywhere that a child could take cover, including crawlspaces, sheds and outbuildings.

Jordan is 4 feet tall and weighs 75 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone who spots anything suspicious is urged to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.