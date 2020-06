SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Shelby County Fire Departments blocked off a road near the Loosahatchie River as part of a search for a missing person.

According to authorities, Millington Road near Watkins is closed.

The agencies are reportedly searching for a person who went underwater in the river.

SCSO and Shelby County Fire Department are on the scene searching for a person who reportedly went underwater in the Loosahatchie River, in north Shelby County. Millington Road near Watkins is blocked for rescue crews during this active search. pic.twitter.com/VQgL8uqAqh — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 18, 2020

