LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 01: Actor David Boreanaz of ‘Seal Team’ speaks onstage during the CBS portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at CBS Studio Center on August 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Due to weather coverage Wednesday evening, WREG will air Seal Team and S.W.A.T. early Friday morning.

Seal Team will air Friday at 2:30 a.m. and S.W.A.T. will air at 3:30 a.m.

You can also watch both episodes on CBS All Access.

Watch S.W.A.T. here

Watch Seal Team here

If you would like to watch the end of Survivor click here.