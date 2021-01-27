SCSO: Suspect apprehended in connection with carjacking in Southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Shelby County Deputies say they apprehended a suspect in connection with a carjacking that happened early Wednesday in Southeast Shelby County.

According to SCSO, deputies are in Southwest Memphis on the corner of Elder Road and Daggett Street. They said the carjacked vehicle crashed into a light pole.

Witnesses tell WREG that shots were fired at deputies during the traffic stop.



SCSO said one suspect was apprehended and later transported to ROH in non-critical condition with injuries sustained from the crash.

Additionally SCSO said the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone knows any information, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.