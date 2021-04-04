SCSO: Shots fired at FedEx driver after near collision in southeast Shelby County

FILE – In this June 26, 2019, file photo, a FedEx truck drives in Philadelphia. FedEx posted surprisingly strong revenue in its latest fiscal quarter, but the delivery giant suspended its financial forecasts for the rest of 2020 because of the uncertain impact of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies are investigating a shooting incident where shots were fired at a FedEx driver in Shelby County on Easter Sunday.

According to SCSO, deputies responded to a call where a FedEx driver was driving on Freehold Drive at Long Creek Road. The driver told deputies he came to a stop at the stop sign and proceeded to make a left turn onto Long Creek Road when a dark colored sedan ran a stop sign and almost collided into his truck.

The FedEx driver said after he turned around and went back to Freehold Drive, a person exited the dark color sedan and fired multiple shots at his FedEx truck.

SCSO said the victim was not hurt, but his FedEx cargo truck was struck by multiple bullets. If you know anything about this shooting incident, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This is a developing story.