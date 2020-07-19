SCSO searching for person in Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching a person who reportedly went underwater while fishing in the Mississippi river.

SCSO and other emergency agencies are searching the river north of the Shelby Forest boat ramp. The entrance to the ramp is blocked off while crews search.

SCSO says this is the second call of distress on the river in the past week. The sheriff’s office says they responded to a near drowning Tuesday evening.

SCSO and other agencies are on the scene searching for a person who reportedly went underwater while fishing in the Mississippi River, north of the Shelby Forest boat ramp. Entrance to the ramp is blocked for rescue crews during this active search. pic.twitter.com/27VmgY2w3r — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 19, 2020

We will update this story with more information.