Angela Shotwell was reported missing after she did not show up for work on Feb. 14, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Cordova woman who was reported missing on Friday.

According to the SCSO twitter, Angela Shotwell did not show up for work Friday morning.

Her family has not been in contact with her.

The sheriff’s office provided a picture of her black Dodge Magnum.

Angela Shotwell’s black Dodge Magnum.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call law enforcement.