SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office now has the ability to receive emergency text messages from those living near or in unincorporated areas of the county.

In a Facebook post, deputies explained that the service is intended for those who cannot contact dispatchers by phone call and only in the event of an emergency.

All you have to do is text your exact location and a description of your emergency to 911.

A similiar service was launched in Memphis in April 2019.