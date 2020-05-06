SCSO: Investigators say they are looking into ‘a person of interest’ in death of Evelyn Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified a person of interest in the death of Evelyn Boswell.

On Wednesday, Captain Joey Strickler of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 that “a person of interest” is being investigated in relation to the death of Evelyn Boswell.

No name or identity was given by Strickler.

According to Strickler, no one called the sheriff’s office on March 6 to lead them to the specific place on Muddy Creek Road where Evelyn’s remains were found.

Strickler told News Channel 11 they were following up on a previous lead and began searching the area when they found Evelyn’s remains in the shed.

Investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that they are still waiting for the full results from the autopsy of Evelyn Boswell.

Strickler said investigators continue to follow all leads regarding the case.

Investigators say they have not interviewed Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, since the remains of Evelyn were found.

Megan has retained an attorney, according to the sheriff’s office.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down the investigation, according to Strickler. He said the sheriff’s office is actually glad the investigation is going slowly, because they want to be sure they do not make a mistake.

“We will never ever forget Evelyn Boswell,” Strickler said.

Strickler said investigators do not believe Evelyn was ever in Virginia or North Carolina.

Captain Strickler told News Channel 11 that there is a lot of evidence to still go through when the time comes.

At least 2-3 detectives from the sheriff’s office are continuing to work the case, with 1-2 detectives from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also aiding them, according to Strickler.